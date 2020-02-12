ALBANY -- The Kiwanis Club of Dougherty County's annual Student Art Contest will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year. Student art drop-off will be March 16, judging on March 17, and the annual awards ceremony and reception is planned March 22 at the Albany Museum of Art.
"This event is always a big deal, but this is our 40th anniversary, so this year will be even more special," said Kristin Caso, who along with Barbi Fisher and Ken Rodd are the primary directors of the competition.
Important dates associated with the competition include:
March 16
-- Art drop-off for middle and high school art – Albany Area Arts Council, 215 N. Jackson St. (3-5 p.m.)
March 17
-- Judging of middle and high school artwork – Albany Area Arts Council, 9 a.m.-noon.
-- Pick-up of non-winning artwork by art teachers – Arts Council, 3-5 p.m.
March 22
Awards ceremony and reception – Albany Museum of Art, 2-3 p.m.
Invitations will be sent to student winners via art teachers.
April 5-6
Install elementary art at Albany Mall in the Old Navy wing. Give the Kiwanis Club until 5 pm on Sunday afternoon to get the panels set and labeled. Teachers must provide their own binder clips. Install art on Monday. (Lee County elementary schools only: The Kiwanis display boards will be up and ready by April 2, so you can install your art before LCSS Spring Break begins.)
April 17
Elementary art reception, 4-6 p.m. for students, teachers and parents at the Albany Mall. This reception is sponsored by the Albany Mall Management. Invitations will be in your packets with certificates.
April 19
-- Elementary art teachers need to take artwork down by 3 p.m.
-- Middle and high school art teachers install their artwork at Albany Mall beginning at 5 p.m.
-- REMINDER: All middle and high school art will be hung on lattice display boards. Easels will be used only for the first- through third-place award-winning artwork in the Winner’s Circle area in the Old Navy wing. Please bring binder clips to hang your art.
April 25
The top artwork from grades 6-12 goes to the Georgia District of Kiwanis Art & Music Showcase at Lee County High School for judging. Grades 9-12 eligible for scholarship money.
May 3
Take down middle and high school art at Albany Mall (by 3 p.m.). Art teachers are responsible for removal of their artwork that day. The Kiwanis Club will take the artwork in the Winner’s Circle to display at club meeting on May 4. Artwork left at Albany Mall after mall closing at 6 p.m. on May 3rd is solely the liability of the teacher. Please remember that mall management allows us to display the art as a courtesy and they expect us to have everything removed in a timely manner.
May 4
Awards Luncheon for first- through third-place winners and their art teachers at the Dougherty Kiwanis Club meeting (place TBD). Lunch is served beginning at 11:30 a.m., with the program beginning around 12:15 p.m. All artwork is to be taken by the teachers and/or art students after the luncheon.
In addition to information about the art competition, the Kiwanis Club of Dougherty County also announced that its meetings will move to Austin's Firegrill on Old Dawson Road at 12:30 p.m. beginning March 2.
