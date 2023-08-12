...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Henry County in
southeastern Alabama, northern Miller, Dougherty, southern Clay,
southeastern Randolph, Mitchell, Baker, Calhoun, Early and
southwestern Terrell Counties in southwestern Georgia through 830 PM
EDT/730 PM CDT/...
At 804 PM EDT/704 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from near Putney to 6 miles
northwest of Newton to near Arlington to near Richards Crossroads.
Movement was south at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Abbeville, Colquitt, Fort Gaines, Newton, Morgan, Albany, Blakely,
Pelham, Putney, Camilla, Edison, Arlington, Shellman, Baconton,
Leary, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Walker
and Douglasville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 114 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Sunday morning through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
ATLANTA — The Office of the Governor, in conjunction with the Georgia Council for the Arts, announced this week the chosen entries for “The Art of Georgia IV: Landscapes” exhibit. The exhibit, which will showcase current work of contemporary Georgia visual artists, will be on display in the executive offices of the State Capitol and the Ballroom of the Governor’s Mansion.
“Each year, we are honored to welcome beautiful works by artists from all across our state to the Capitol and Governor’s Mansion, showcasing these incredible Georgians’ great talent,” First Lady Marty Kemp said in a news release. “This year’s ‘Art of Georgia’ exhibit provides a glimpse into the diversity of our state’s landscapes, making it a great addition to both our Mansion and Capitol grounds that offers visitors an overview of everything Georgia has to offer.”