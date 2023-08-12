council arts.png

The Office of the Governor, in conjunction with the Georgia Council for the Arts, announced this week the chosen entries for “The Art of Georgia IV: Landscapes” exhibit.

 Special Illustration

ATLANTA — The Office of the Governor, in conjunction with the Georgia Council for the Arts, announced this week the chosen entries for “The Art of Georgia IV: Landscapes” exhibit. The exhibit, which will showcase current work of contemporary Georgia visual artists, will be on display in the executive offices of the State Capitol and the Ballroom of the Governor’s Mansion.

“Each year, we are honored to welcome beautiful works by artists from all across our state to the Capitol and Governor’s Mansion, showcasing these incredible Georgians’ great talent,” First Lady Marty Kemp said in a news release. “This year’s ‘Art of Georgia’ exhibit provides a glimpse into the diversity of our state’s landscapes, making it a great addition to both our Mansion and Capitol grounds that offers visitors an overview of everything Georgia has to offer.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags