WASHINGTON – President Biden has named former Fitzgerald resident Allison Kaminsky Putala among his nominees to the President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts.
Putala grew up in Fitzgerald and attended school there. She now lives in Washington with her husband and their two children.
Biden announced his intent to appoint the following individuals, along with Putala, to serve as members on the President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts: Eugene William Stetson III, Chairman; Andi Bernstein, Christopher Carrera, Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel, Barbara Gamson, Melissa Hedden, Lorna Johnson, Bonnie Lautenberg, Sunil Puri, Charlie Pohlad, Diane Robertson, Thomas Safran, and Andrew Tavakoli.
Established in 1958 by President Eisenhower, the President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts has played a role in sustaining the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the National Cultural Center. Members of the committee are civic and cultural leaders who are selected by the President of the United States to serve as representatives in their own communities for the Kennedy Center. The center considers PACA appointees to be “Ambassadors for the Arts.”
Acting as a national network for the center, the PACA helps to broaden the center’s influence and extend its vision across the country. The committee serves as a national forum, giving its members the opportunity to share with the Kennedy Center their views on the center’s artistic programming.
Eugene William Stetson III, Chair: Stetson has been a film producer, a political, arts and environmental adviser for more than 40 years. He is currently a Senior Fellow at The Atlantic Council, where he serves on the climate cohort at the Global Energy Center. Under President Obama, he was a member of PACA and later co-chaired the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize with his wife, Jane Watson Stetson.
Stetson has served Govs. Howard Dean, James Douglas and Peter Shumlin as a member of their Councils on Energy & the Environment. He has served on Vermont Public Radio/Vermont PBS, the Harvard University Center for the Environment, and the Connecticut River Conservancy. He is a trustee and governor for the Smith Richardson Foundation, a foundation dedicated to addressing domestic and international public policy challenges. He established the Vermont Film Commission, serving as its founding president. Stetson earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University, where he was appointed a Fellow to the Institute of Politics. He also attended the Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.
Allison Putala, member, President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts: Putala is from Georgia and is a graduate of American University. She holds a BA in Public Communications and an MA in Public Affairs and Journalism. Putala served in many positions at NBC Network News, including the "Today Show," "Nightly News" and "Dateline." She founded Kaminsky Putala Public Relations in 2008, providing clients with targeted media placement and effective media presentation. As a board member of N Street Village, Putala advised on media strategies for Washington’s leading nonprofit provider of services to homeless women.
Putala's father, Larry Kaminsky, was born in Fitzgerald and lived there much of his life. He now resides in Dunwoody.
