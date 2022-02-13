ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp have announced the recipients of the 10th annual Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities to honor outstanding individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to Georgia through their work in these fields. The awards are presented in partnership with the Georgia Council for the Arts and Georgia Humanities.
“It’s my honor to congratulate the individuals and organizations who have earned this year’s Governor’s Award for the Arts and Humanities and thank them for the contributions they have made to our state and culture,” Kemp said. “These recipients are great examples of Georgia’s creative industries, which play a key role in the economic health of our state, not only providing jobs, but also contributing to our growing tourism numbers.”
“It’s truly a special opportunity each year to pay tribute to some of the talented individuals and organizations in our state who enrich our communities and encourage deeper connection,” Marty Kemp said. “We applaud these recipients and all those whose work in the arts and humanities to help make Georgia a vibrant place to live and visit.”
Following a competitive nominations process, 10 members of the arts and humanities communities from across Georgia received this year’s honor. The recipients represent a diverse group of individuals and organizations that have contributed to, and supported the growth of, Georgia’s thriving creative industries through community involvement, pioneering programs, and long-term financial commitment.
The recipients of the 10th Annual Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities include:
♦ Didi Dunphy, Clarke County
♦ Sheffield Hale, Fulton County
♦ Lyrika Holmes, Cobb County
♦ Donald L. Lovette, Liberty County
♦ Marquice L. Williams, Chatham County
♦ Dad’s Garage Theatre, Fulton County
♦ The Hambidge Center for the Creative Arts & Sciences, Rabun County
♦ Georgia Council on Economic Education, statewide organization based in Fulton County
♦ Out of Hand Theater, Fulton County
♦ Synchronicity Theatre, Fulton County
This year, recipients of the Governor’s Award for the Arts and Humanities will receive traditional low-country sweet grass baskets, which were handwoven by master basket-maker Yvonne Grovner. Grovner was a 2020 Governor’s Award for the Arts and Humanities recipient who helps keep the art of sweet grass basket-making alive through classes, stories, and tours of Sapelo Island.
