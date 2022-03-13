ALBANY -- The annual Kiwanis Student Art Contest gets underway this week. The competition, sponsored for some 40 years by the former Dougherty County Kiwanis Club, is being sponsored now by the newly-minted Albany-Dougherty Kiwanis Club, the product of the merger last Oct. 1 of the Albany and Dougherty County clubs.
Entries from schools in Dougherty and Lee counties will be dropped off Monday afternoon, from 3-5 p.m. at the Albany Area Arts Council building (the former Carnegie Library) downtown. Judging will take place Tuesday morning. This year’s judges are Walter Gibson, retired art teacher from Robert Cross Middle School; Flossie Allen, retired art teacher from Dougherty High School; and Jamye Ivey, Dougherty County School System retired art supervisor.
Winners will be announced in an awards ceremony at the Albany Museum of Art March 20. The doors will open to the public at 2 p.m. with the ceremony commencing at 2:30. Students will receive their first-, second-, or third-place ribbons and cash prizes during the event, and the winning entries will be on display. Due to scheduling conflicts, there will not be an awards luncheon this year, as has been the practice in the past.
There will, however, be a Young Artists Reception honoring elementary age artists, tentatively on March 31, from 4-6 p.m. at the Albany Mall, hosted by the Kiwanis club. Winning middle and high school art also will be on display at the mall, dates to be announced.
The Kiwanis Student Art Contest is once again being co-chaired by Kristin Caso and Barbi Fisher.
