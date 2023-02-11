under oaks.jpg

 Special Illustration

LEESBURG -- The Lee County Chamber of Commerce is seeking sponsors for its 16th annual Under the Oaks Arts Festival, scheduled for March 16. 

The annual arts festival will be held at the Train Depot, located at the Chamber Office at 106 Walnut Ave. North in Leesburg. This event will include an art show and sale, an artist reception, and Business After Hours. The Business After Hours and reception will begin at 5 p.m., and the awards will start at 6:30 p.m. The artist awards will be given to winners in the categories of art and photography.

