...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Florida and Georgia, including the following
areas, in Florida, Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal
Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden,
Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland
Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, Madison and
Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun,
Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee,
Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner
and Worth.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected in
the watch area today, with local amounts over Southwest
Georgia exceeding 3 inches. This will come on top of locally
heavy rains which already occurred over the course of
Thursday night, Friday, and Friday night. Locations that
received the heaviest rain on Friday will be especially
vulnerable to additional rainfall, including areas from
Madison, Florida, to Lake Park, Georgia. If these rainfall
amounts come quickly on soil that is already wet, then flash
flooding would be possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
The Lee County Chamber of Commerce is seeking sponsors for its 16th annual Under the Oaks Arts Festival, scheduled for March 16.
LEESBURG -- The Lee County Chamber of Commerce is seeking sponsors for its 16th annual Under the Oaks Arts Festival, scheduled for March 16.
The annual arts festival will be held at the Train Depot, located at the Chamber Office at 106 Walnut Ave. North in Leesburg. This event will include an art show and sale, an artist reception, and Business After Hours. The Business After Hours and reception will begin at 5 p.m., and the awards will start at 6:30 p.m. The artist awards will be given to winners in the categories of art and photography.
The chamber is seeking businesses and/or individuals to serve as $300 sponsors for the festival. Sponsors' names/company names will be advertised in different areas, from flyers to posters to table tents to programs. Sponsorships will be accepted through Feb. 23.
Potential sponsors should contact the chamber at (229) 759-2422.