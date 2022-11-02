andrew wulf.jpg

Andrew J. Wulf

 Special Photo

ALBANY ─ Andrew J. Wulf, the executive director of the Albany Museum of Art, has been recognized by Georgia Trend magazine in its inaugural Georgia 500, a comprehensive list of 500 influential local leaders who are driving the state’s economy.

Wulf, who has served as executive director of the AMA since October 2019, was recognized in the Arts, Entertainment & Sports category. Wulf is leading a $34 million project that will result in the Albany Museum of Art moving from its current location at 311 Meadowlark Drive to the former Belk department store in the 100 block of West Broad Avenue in downtown Albany. The move will more than double the amount of usable space for the museum’s exhibitions, events, educational programs, and collections storage. The relocation also is seen as a catalyst for the revitalization of downtown Albany.

Tags