ATLANTA — Nominations are being accepted for the 2020 Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities. Nominations will be accepted for individuals or organizations that have made significant and substantial long-lasting contributions to Georgia’s cultural heritage through pioneering work in the arts or humanities.
The Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities honor outstanding individuals and organizations that have made contributions to Georgia’s civic and cultural vitality through service to the humanities or excellence in the arts. Presented by the Office of the Governor in partnership with the Georgia Council for the Arts and Georgia Humanities, the Governor’s Awards recognize the value of the arts and humanities in the creation of a thriving economy and their contributions to innovation and growth.
The deadline to submit a nomination is Sept. 15 at 5 p.m.
For complete information, go to the Georgia Humanities website or contact Laura McCarty (ltmc@georgiahumanities.org) or Caroline Leake (cleake@georgia.org).
