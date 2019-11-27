ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Georgia Council for the Arts has announced the recipients of the Vibrant Communities Grant and the new Cultural Facilities Grant. Seventy-nine entities in 58 counties received more than $570,000 in funding.
“The Vibrant Communities Grant, along with our new Cultural Facilities Grant, has allowed GCA to support some of the most impactful arts programming happening in communities of all sizes throughout the state,” Karen Paty, executive director for Georgia Council for the Arts, said in a news release. “These grants invest not only in the cultural infrastructure, buildings, classrooms, theaters, museums, that support the creation of great programs, but also the downtowns, libraries, community centers and schools that invite Georgians to connect with one another and with meaningful arts experiences in their everyday lives.”
GCA received 133 applications from arts organizations, schools, libraries, cities, historical societies, community theaters, Boys & Girls Clubs and more. The Vibrant Communities Grant is available to organizations in counties that did not receive a FY ‘20 Project, Partner or Arts Education grant. Cultural Facilities is a new grant program this year that will provide funding for the renovation, restoration, preservation or acquisition of a building to be used for arts programming. It also provides assistance to purchase equipment needed to support arts programs.
Following the National Endowment for the Arts precedent, the Georgia Council for the Arts used Peer Review Panels to adjudicate applications. These panels included fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, or are Georgia citizens with a record of involvement in arts activities, experience, and knowledge.
Georgia Council for the Arts is a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development whose mission is to cultivate the growth of vibrant, thriving Georgia communities through the arts. GCA provides grant funding, programs and services statewide that support the vital arts industry, preserve the state’s cultural heritage, increase tourism and nurture strong communities. Funding for Georgia Council for the Arts is provided by appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development is the state’s sales and marketing arm, the lead agency for attracting new business investment; encouraging the expansion of existing industry and small businesses; aligning work force education and training with in-demand jobs; locating new markets for Georgia products; attracting tourists to Georgia, and promoting the state as a destination for arts and location for film, music and digital entertainment projects, as well as planning and mobilizing state resources for economic development.