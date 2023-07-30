hinton exhibit.jpg

Teacher Vickie Knuckles explains a project to Storytelling with Art & Theater campers at the Albany Museum of Art. Campers found Inspiration from the exhibition "Steve Hinton & Friends … From the Beginning," which is entering its final two weeks on Tuesday.

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art/Annie Vanoteghem

ALBANY ─ "Steve Hinton & Friends … From the Beginning" is entering its final two weeks at the Albany Museum of Art. The multigallery exhibition closes on Aug. 12. The AMA, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, and admission is free for everyone.

The 2002 Georgia Artist of the Year, Hinton painted and drew characters and landscapes for nearly a half-century, employing a vibrant color palette that brought his observations and imagination to life. He was known for being able to capture the essence of his subjects — many of whom were his friends — on canvas. Dogs, including his beloved pet Jupiter, also can be found in many of his works.

