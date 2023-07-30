...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Teacher Vickie Knuckles explains a project to Storytelling with Art & Theater campers at the Albany Museum of Art. Campers found Inspiration from the exhibition "Steve Hinton & Friends … From the Beginning," which is entering its final two weeks on Tuesday.
Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art/Annie Vanoteghem
ALBANY ─ "Steve Hinton & Friends … From the Beginning" is entering its final two weeks at the Albany Museum of Art. The multigallery exhibition closes on Aug. 12. The AMA, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, and admission is free for everyone.
The 2002 Georgia Artist of the Year, Hinton painted and drew characters and landscapes for nearly a half-century, employing a vibrant color palette that brought his observations and imagination to life. He was known for being able to capture the essence of his subjects — many of whom were his friends — on canvas. Dogs, including his beloved pet Jupiter, also can be found in many of his works.