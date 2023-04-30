book club art.jpg

Participants in the May 25 Corks & Canvases Painting Party at the Albany Museum of Art will paint landscapes inspired by Steve Hinton’s painting "Pecan Tree."

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art

ALBANY ─ A pair of events for adults at the Albany Museum of Art will be inspired by the exhibition "Steve Hinton & Friends … From the Beginning."

“Our Corks & Canvases Painting Party on May 25 will re-create Steve’s painting 'Pecan Tree,'” AMA Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said. “On May 16, the AMA Art Lovers Book Club will discuss 'Love in the Time of Cholera,' which was one of Steve’s favorite books.

