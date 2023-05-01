art winners.jpg

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, awards first place in the 42nd annual Student Art Competition for the Second Congressional District of Georgia to Thomasville High School junior Kelon Vaughun.

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art/Jim Hendricks

ALBANY ─ Thomasville High School junior Kelon Vaughan’s graphite drawing "Southern Gothic circa 1884" will bring a piece of southwest Georgia to the U.S. Capitol, where it will be on display for a year starting this summer.

Vaughn won first place for the Second Congressional District of Georgia in the 42nd annual Congressional Art Competition.

