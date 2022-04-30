TIFTON -- “See you at the Syd!” will become the new invitation to arts events in Tifton as part of renaming the Tifton Museum of Arts and Heritage the Syd Blackmarr Arts Center.
The century-old brick church in downtown Tifton built by Capt. Henry Harding Tift, known as the Tifton Museum of Arts and Heritage for the past 25 years, was renamed on April 28. The Syd Blackmarr Arts Center reflects a broader vision and honors a local woman who has served as a driving force for the arts in Tifton and surrounding counties.
Blackmarr’s 46-year career in the arts started in 1976 and continues to this day. Known for her passion for the arts, and for making arts accessible to everyone, it is her trademark ability to inspire collaboration that has resulted in such a profound impact.
“It is an unimaginable gift to have my name associated with this treasured building, especially because of its location in the heart of the community and, because it is beloved by so many for its heritage and beauty,” Blackmarr said. “It has been my privilege and joy to foster and encourage the arts and artists in our community and the immediate region, and to observe their transformative power and contribution to the economic, educational and enrichment of life in community.”
“With this new name, we symbolize decades of partnerships and public/private collaborations to make the arts happen,” Kathy Moreno, president of the Tifton Council for the Arts, said in a news release. “That is the Syd Blackmarr style and legacy.
“The architecture of the building, inside and out, along with the exquisite stained-glass windows, is itself a work of art, and has been considered the permanent art exhibit. Calling it 'The Syd' will evoke memories held by thousands of people who enjoyed a lifetime of concerts, festivals, exhibits, readings, and performances all over the community. The new name reflects an even broader mission, truly a continuation of Syd’s distinctive ability to draw people together around the arts.”
“We can’t think of the impact the arts have on a community without thinking of Syd Blackmarr,” Tifton Mayor Julie Smith, who also served as Main Street manager in the early 2000s, noted. “From her vision for providing access to the arts for all, to the implementation for fine arts festivals, concerts, displays, exhibits and more, Syd has changed our community for the better.”
The April 28 date for renaming the Syd Blackmarr Arts Center is historic, too. The museum’s first art exhibition opened April 28, 1997 – exactly 25 years ago to the day. At that time, Blackmarr was executive director of the Arts Experiment Station at Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College, where she formed a multicounty collaborative named the South Georgia Arts Alliance and the rest is history -- and the future -- of arts in south Georgia.
Downtown Tifton was the site of the first Love Affair fine arts festival in 1980, held on Love Avenue, which frames the historic building. It is one of many well-known art events that emerged from Blackmarr’s initial vision.
Upcoming events in the Syd Blackmarr Arts Center are summer art camps for kids June 6-9, the exhibition “Reflections: Vivid Art/Elegant Glass” June 25-July 24, and the Celebrate Creativity Arts Festival Nov. 5-6.
Learn more about The Syd, the name change, and upcoming events at www.thesyd.org. See you at the Syd!
