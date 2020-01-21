LEESBURG -- The students who are part of Twin Oaks Drama will perform Disney’s "Frozen Jr." at the elementary school here over the next two weekends.
The performances will take place this Friday and Saturday and next weekend on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The production will star students from the Lee County School System. The box office opens at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.
"Frozen Jr.’s" cast consists of third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students at Twin Oaks Elementary School as well as one student from Lee Middle School West and one student from Kinchafoonee Primary School. Over the course of two days in early October, the students auditioned to be cast in the play. Rehearsals began immediately following casting and have continued since. Former Twin Oaks Drama members currently attending Lee Middle School West have returned as crew members working behind the scenes, along with a few Lee Ninth Grade Academy drama students who are assisting with the production team.
Each cast member involved with the production has spent hours rehearsing lines, learning choreography, and singing songs. Through the holiday season, school breaks and each weekend, rehearsals were held, and cast members continued to perfect their roles. During each week of rehearsals, parents and sponsors also dedicated their time working behind the scenes, from creating props and costumes, designing sets, supervising the children, and developing advertising and merchandising for the production. Thanks to the dedication of both the cast and their sponsors, the production becomes such a magical experience for the audience.
The story of Disney’s "Frozen" is familiar to most of the students on stage, as Elsa and Anna are beloved Disney princesses on the big screen. Yet, through taking part in the production of the play, the students experience the story in a whole new way. They get to know the characters and how all the roles play a part in making the story. They experience the emotions of the characters. They enact the intimate interactions between characters. They learn stage cues and script analysis. And they most certainly realize the meaning of hard work.
"Frozen Jr." Director Wendy Edwards has been leading the Twin Oaks Drama program for 19 years, and "Frozen Jr." will be her 24th production. Edwards is a fifth-grade teacher at Twin Oaks Elementary School, so many students are able to experience her passion both inside the classroom and on the stage. Edwards can often be seen acting out scenes with the cast and practicing choreography off set during rehearsals. Her vision for the show has taken shape over the past couple of months, and the cast and crew are excited to see the production come to life.
“The process is more important than the product," Edwards said of the production. "Children learn more than lines in a play — they learn enduring commitment, teamwork and self-confidence.”
Edwards said she has high expectations for the performers, who spend long hours memorizing lines and learning music as well as late nights and weekends on stage rehearsing scenes and practicing choreography, to make the show what it is. Anyone who has seen Edwards’ past productions has witnessed the results of her passion and dedication as well as the hard work and commitment her cast and crew display. She works tirelessly with a team of equally dedicated directors – Ginny Stillson (assistant director), Shayla Norman (choreography), Cody Stebbins (music director) – who all share in the passion of theater.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at Twin Oaks Elementary School located at 240 Smithville Road in Leesburg. Tickets also will be available for purchase at the box office prior to the show, unless sold out. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children.
