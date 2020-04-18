TIFTON – Dr. Melinda Knight, a Southwell urologist who practices with Tift Regional Urology, recently had the idea to create an art wall to honor health care workers and the important work they are doing.
Through a community effort, the artwork was installed at Tift Regional Medical Center on the third-floor corridor that connects the two units where all of Southwell’s COVID-19 patients are being treated. Knight worked with several community groups, including Plough Gallery in Tifton, to create the “Hall of Hope,” which contains 70 pieces of artwork from various community members.
“I wanted to take this initiative because I really felt that it would help to brighten up the space at the hospital and hopefully bring a smile to the faces of staff and patients,” Knight said. “I also thought this would be a great opportunity for local artists to showcase their work in a unique way.”
The artwork was designed by a diverse group of community members, with some pieces featuring messages of thanks and appreciation and other depicting images of health care workers on the front lines.
“I’ve always been passionate about the arts, and I think they are especially important in times like these,” Knight said. “Art has the power to inspire us, to motivate us, and to keep us going. I think that is what we need in the midst of this pandemic, and my hope is that this installation is able to bring inspiration and encouragement to our patients, visitors, and front line staff.”
Southwell President/CEO Chris Dorman said he is grateful to have such a dedicated team thinking of initiatives such as the art wall.
“We are very appreciative of Dr. Knight’s efforts in creating this art installation,” Dorman said.
