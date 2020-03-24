ALBANY -- As the COVID-19 coronavirus threat continues to grow in the local community and local crowd gatherings are strongly discouraged, the Kiwanis Club of Dougherty is forging ahead with its annual Student Art Contest, albeit in an altered format.
This is a special anniversary for the event as it marks its 40th year of competition, so the contest’s co-chairs, Kiwanians Barbi Fisher and Kristin Caso, were determined to still honor the talent of local art students, even in the face of necessary event cancellations and social distancing to prevent virus spread.
This year, there will not be the traditional awards reception at the Albany Museum of Art, and winning art will not be displayed at the Albany Mall. The elementary art reception held at the mall annually has also been canceled. However, winning art chosen from approximately 200 entries from schools in Dougherty and Lee counties will be available for viewing later in an album accessible on the Kiwanis Club Dougherty County’s Facebook page. Art judging was held March 17 at the Albany Area Arts Council building.
Schools participating in this year’s contest were Westover, Dougherty, and Lee County high schools; Deerfield-Windsor Upper School Middle and High Schools; Albany Middle School; Radium Springs Middle Magnet School of the Arts; Robert A. Cross Middle Magnet School; and the Southwest Georgia Home-school Association.
The art contest winners in overall, Best of Show, and sixth-12th grades are:
Best of Show: first place, Tre’mia Hawkins, 11th grade, Westover High School; second place, Gethyn Wilson, 12th grade, Dougherty High School; third place, Skylar Middleton, Dougherty High School.
Sixth Grade: first place, Ben Everette, Deerfield-Windsor; second-place, Mary Margeson, Deerfield-Windsor; third place, Ny’keria Favors, Albany Middle School; honorable mention – Kinnadi Judge, Albany Middle School.
Seventh Grade: first place, David Willard, SWGA Homeschool; second place, Edison Vicente, Robert Cross Middle Magnet School; third place, Natalie Morgan, Deerfield-Windsor; honorable mentions – Davis Nicholson, Deerfield-Windsor, and Kelsey Vicks, Radium Springs Middle.
Eighth Grade: first place, Anna Willard, SWGA Homeschool; second place, Anna Willard, SWGA Homeschool; third place, Anna Willard, SWGA Homeschool; honorable mentions – Esther Yoon, SWGA Homeschool; Madelyn Robitsch, Robert Cross Middle Magnet.
Ninth Grade: first place, Tristan Hatfield, SWGA Homeschool; second place, Tristan Hatfield, SWGA Homeschool; third place, Mark Boralles, Dougherty High School; honorable mentions – Kaitlyn Brown, Westover High School; Tyler Miller, Dougherty High School (2).
Tenth Grade: first place, Neidaly Fausto, Dougherty High School; second place, Phoebe Smith, SWGA Homeschool; third place, Yaz Johnson, Westover High School; honorable mentions – Jamari Clinton, Dougherty High School; Deira Pace, Westover High School; Annika Jones, Westover High School.
Eleventh Grade: first place, Nykembria Brooks, Westover High School; second place, Kirsten Jones, Westover High School; third place, Donna DeRues, Lee County High School; honorable mention – Cassandra Lopez, Deerfield-Windsor.
Twelfth Grade: first place, Keyanna Stanton, Dougherty High School; second place, Rebecca Willard, SWGA Homeschool; third place, Malik Jones, Westover High School; honorable mentions – Keyanna Stanton, Dougherty High School; Jatrun Brown, Dougherty High School; Demarques Real, Westover High School; Malik Jones, Westover High School.
The two “Schools of Distinction” for this year, honored for having the most winning entries in their grade categories, were Southwest Georgia Homeschool Association Middle School and Dougherty High School.
The Kiwanis of Dougherty Club still hopes to host its annual awards luncheon in May. A final decision about that will be made later, depending on the outlook for the coronavirus outbreak here.
Top winners in the local student art contest advance to the Georgia District Art Contest, slated to be hosted again this year by the Lee County Kiwanis Contest. That event has been postponed indefinitely, with further developments to be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.