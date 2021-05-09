ALBANY — OK, art lovers, registration for the Albany Area Arts Council’s 21st annual Southwest Georgia Regional Fine Art Exhibit & Sale is now closed. So what happens next?
Artwork that was to be hand-delivered to AAAC’s 215 North Jackson St. offices had to be there by 7 p.m. on Thursday, and artwork that has been shipped must be received by Monday.
The annual exhibit and sale will open June 3.
Artists ages 18 and older may have entered two pieces of art in the annual exhibit and sale in one of three categories: painting/drawing, sculpture/ceramics and photography/digital art. Cost for the entries is $35 and is non-refundable.
Awards for the 21st exhibit and sale include Best in Show, as well as firth- through third-place and honorable mention in each of the three categories. To be eligible, art works must fit into acceptable categories, have been produced in the last three years and not have been previously entered into this competition.
Key dates for the Southwest Georgia Regional Fine Art Exhibit and Sale include:
♦ May 10: Shipped artwork must be received by AAAC.
♦ June 3: Exhibit opens to the public and awards will be announced. Receptions details to be announced.
♦ July 21: Exhibit closes at 4 p.m.
♦ July 22: Pick up work from AAAC between noon and 7 p.m.
For additional information call (229) 439-2787 or visit https://albanyartscouncil.org.
