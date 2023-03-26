aarts council.jpg

 Special Photo: AAAC

ALBANY -- Artwork is now being accepted for one of southwest Georgia's premiere events: the 23rd Southwest Georgia Regional Fine Art Exhibit & Sale.

Sponsored by the Albany Area Arts Council, the annual exhibit and sale is open to all artists 18 years or older. Artwork will be accepted in three categories: Photography & Digital Art, Painting & Drawing, or Sculpture & Ceramics. Each applicant may submit two pieces of work for an entry fee of $35. The entry fee is non-refundable.

