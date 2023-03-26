ALBANY -- Artwork is now being accepted for one of southwest Georgia's premiere events: the 23rd Southwest Georgia Regional Fine Art Exhibit & Sale.
Sponsored by the Albany Area Arts Council, the annual exhibit and sale is open to all artists 18 years or older. Artwork will be accepted in three categories: Photography & Digital Art, Painting & Drawing, or Sculpture & Ceramics. Each applicant may submit two pieces of work for an entry fee of $35. The entry fee is non-refundable.
Artists will vie for awards that include first- through third-place and honorable mention in all three categories and a Best in Show award selected from all entries.
Entry fee and application forms must be submitted prior to May 3. All entries must include digital images of artwork for identification, assessment and marketing purposes. Digital images are due before entry will be accepted.
Artists should not photograph images under glass or in frames. All images may be uploaded to the Arts Council's website or delivered to the council's office, at 215 N. Jackson St., on CD or flash drive.
All work must fit into acceptable categories, have been produced in the last three years and not have been previously entered in the Southwest Georgia Regional Fine Art Exhibit & Sale.
Artists should note: 2D work cannot exceed 50 inches in width or height, 2D work must be framed and wired for hanging, and 3D work must have a solid base and be accompanied by a sturdy pedestal. The Arts Council will not accept fragile work, work requiring special lighting or installation, work that is too large or heavy, or work that is too difficult to hang.
A price should be provided for all artwork. If not for sale, indicate NFS with a value estimate. Prices should include a 15% commission for AAAC. The Arts Council reserves the right to reproduce artwork and/or utilize submitted digital images for promotional purposes.