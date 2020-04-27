ASHBURN -- Mike Jerel needs your support.
The Columbus-based singer with hometown roots in Ashburn is vying for the top spot on "The Voice," an NBC TV show that puts singers and coaches together to develop the singers' abilities. Jerel is performing live on the May 4 episode and needs people to vote for him so he can continue to advance. He also needs people to vote as he continues to climb.
“Thank you for the continued support and the love,” Jerel said. “Everyone needs to download 'The Voice' app in time to vote on May 4. Or you can go to NBC.comand, go to 'The Voice' link. The link will lead you to 'The Voice' vote. If you have an Xfinity, you can vote through the remote control. The more people who vote, the better chance I have of making it through. I really need the support of everyone at this time."
Jerel is the son of Pamela Pickens and the grandson of the late Eldotha Holmes. His dad, Carl Parker is from Coverdale.
Singing comes as naturally as breathing to Jerel.
“All my life ... I tell people I’ve been singing since I came out of the womb, since I was in the womb,” he said.
Growing up in Georgia, Jerel said he was well-schooled in music, mostly gospel.
“Gospel was all my mom would allow us to listen to growing up,” he said.
Since then, his music tastes have expanded.
“I listen to so much music," he said. "I was brought up on so much music. I expanded in high school. I fell in love with jazz, found R&B.”
Today, Jerel says his favorite genre is R&B and his favorite performer is the late Prince. Jerel said he never got to see the musical marvel in person.
The Georgia singer's professional career started in the Columbus area with bands of his own and cover bands. He’d perform in bars, special events and at other venues. That led to a gig with Holland Cruise lines as a singer with the BB King All Stars on the Alaska cruise circuit. When COVD-19 swamped the nation, his opportunities to sing before the public ground to a halt.
Someone saw Jerel's work on Instagram and reached out with an offer to try out for "The Voice." They offered to set up an audition. He took the chance.
“I made it through the audition; now, I’m on the show,” he said. “This is my third attempt at 'The Voice.' I did a cattle call, but that was the season where the teams were filled up before I could audition.
"This is my third take at 'The Voice,' and I am grateful for the opportunity, regardless. It is definitely not a first-try type thing.”
Getting on the show was and continues to be a “surreal experience,” Jerel said.
“Man, it was an amazing experience," he said. "I tell people all the time we as musicians are sensitive, but it means so much to have that confirmation from an artist who is already where we are trying to go. They think I’m good enough to be here. This is a life-changing experience for me. It still feels surreal, but this is really happening.
“I am truly grateful for this. I can’t say I am shocked they believe in me, but it is a great confirmation. They feel like I possess a gift, something special.”
