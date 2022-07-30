ASHBURN -- American hip-hop artist and songwriter Jakevion Brown, aka StickBaby Juan, recently donated $100,000 to a village in Nigeria.
Brown is from Ashburn.
ASHBURN -- American hip-hop artist and songwriter Jakevion Brown, aka StickBaby Juan, recently donated $100,000 to a village in Nigeria.
Brown is from Ashburn.
“My decision to donate is triggered by my childhood background and desire to see others live happily,” Brown said. “Growing up with a single mother gave me the sense of what it’s like not to be enjoying the same standard of living with others, and that’s why I promised myself to put a smile on people’s faces whenever I could. To me, money means nothing, especially when it comes to seeing others smile and live happily. Blessing people makes me genuinely happy, so that’s why I decided to donate the $100,000 to them."
Brown grew up in the housing projects on the west side of this small community some 30 miles from Albany with two siblings and his single mom. He said he uses his success to tell the kids in similar situations they can aim high and achieve success.
“Everybody has a different story. Mine was just written differently, that's all," Brown said. "Despite my upbringing, I always had the need and the want to what was right. To me, that (the donation) was right, so I did it."
Brown recently returned home to to share the message that success is within everyone’s grasp..
“I was there (in Ashburn) about two weeks ago," StickBaby Juan said. "I spoke to the little kids around the rough neighborhood where I'm from. I took everybody to the store and bought everybody whatever they wanted. It takes a village to raise a kid. It starts with the community. If we clean up the community, we clean up just about everything.
“This reminds me of the impact my music has on others. I really appreciate everyone who supports me, including these kids from across the globe. This is a reminder to the kids that you can do it; I am just like you. I had dreams which I’m seeing come to life, and I still get shocked every time something new comes up, a new opportunity or a new display of support from people who listen to my music and enjoy it. This makes me want to get up and go write songs; this is what it’s all about. This brought a smile to my face, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. You enjoy my music, but I am your fan. I am your support, and I wish nothing than for kids like you to keep going and pushing for whatever it is you want. Dreams do come true.”
Since leaving south Georgia to find fame as a performer, Brown said his hometown has made changes.
"As in a good change," he said.
Among the accolades piling up for Brown as he pursues his musical career, Vents Magazine recently wrote, “There is nothing that StickBaby Juan cannot achieve. The young artist is grabbing the attention for his melodic hooks, an artist who has created so much buzz in the industry for his memorable rap style and sound that has already generated a net worth of $2.4 million from his music and brand endorsements. StickBaby Juan derives inspiration from artists such as Tupac Shakur due to the original content in his works. He uses his wit and knowledge to create intelligent and real lyrics for his audience."
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Yard sale Saturday July 30th 9am to 1pm, 3528 Sylvester R…
TRAMPOLINE for sale. In good condition, $80. Call 229-869-1182
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.