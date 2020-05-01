Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are expecting

Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross's blended family are expecting child No. 3.

The couple are already parents to daughter Jagger, 4, and Simpson has an 11-year-old son, Bronx, with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

Simpson and Ross announced their news Thursday on her verified Instagram account.

"We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone," the caption read on a photo of the pair with a positive pregnancy test. "Baby #3."

They also announced their support of other mothers.

"During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund," the caption went on to read. "Check out their Instagram page to see how they are helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future."

The new baby has quite the family lineage as Simpson is the sister of singer/actress/entrepreneur Jessica Simpson and Ross is the son of the legendary singer Diana Ross.

The couple married in 2014.