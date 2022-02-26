Ashton Kutcher tweets support for Ukraine, home country of wife Mila Kunis By Jay Croft, CNN Feb 26, 2022 Feb 26, 2022 Updated 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Celebrities and political figures have been voicing support for Ukraine since Russia invaded this week.Now comes another famous face with a personal connection to the besieged nation, actor Ashton Kutcher."I stand with Ukraine," the star tweeted late Friday. Kutcher's wife, actress Mila Kunis, was born in Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union. Her family fled when she was a small child and settled in Los Angeles."Ultimately, I adjusted fairly quickly and fairly well, but it must have been hard because I blocked out second grade completely," the "Black Swan" star told the Los Angeles Times in October 2008.Kunis also appeared on TV's "That '70s Show," which made Kutcher a star. Oscar-winner Sean Penn is in Ukraine filming a documentary. He tweeted his praise for Ukrainians, calling them "historic symbols of courage and principle.""Dancing with the Stars" alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared on his verified Instagram account Thursday a video of himself in his homeland."There's ALWAYS another way! WAR is NEVER an answer!" Chmerkovskiy wrote from Kyiv.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Ashton Kutcher Celebrities Celebrity And Pop Culture Continents And Regions Eastern Europe Europe Mila Kunis Ukraine Show Broadcasting Events Internet Politics Maksim Chmerkovskiy Video Sean Penn Oscar More Entertainment +7 Albany Herald Entertainment featuredpopularurgent Gasoline Alley premier By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com Updated 57 min ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment NAACP Image Awards 2022: See who won CNN StaffUpdated 12 min ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment featured Lee County Chamber planning annual Under the Oaks Art Fest From staff reports 4 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment featured AMA book club to discuss Faith Ringgold memoir From staff reports Updated 18 min ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Follow all the latest coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in Albany and around the world at albanyherald.com/coronavirus. Help Wanted Obituaries Elizabeth (Beth) Davis Belflower Feb 24, 2022 The family of Nona Elizabeth (Beth) Davis Belflower announces … Robert Edward Roseen Feb 24, 2022 Robert Edward Roseen passed away Monday, January 24, 2022. A C… Coach Don Daniel Feb 24, 2022 Coach Don Daniel, age 83, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2… » More Obituaries Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Squawkbox Sunday Squawks 'The whole world right now needs to unite': Rallies are being held across the US in support of Ukraine The Uber-Complex Battle Behind Showtime’s ‘Super Pumped’ » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Garage GARAGE SALE, 3024 Winterwood Ave, Sat. 7:30am-until. Furniture, TV's, jewelry GARAGE SALE, 3024 Winterwood Ave, Sat. 7:30am-until. Furn… Garage Huge Yard Sale This Weekend at 2207 Gail Ave, Albany Huge Yard Sale This Weekend at 2207 Gail Ave, Albany, Fri… Job Medical Technologist (Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, Inc., in Albany, GA. Medical Technologist (Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, In… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesFormer Muscogee County deputy clerk convicted in multimillion-dollar fraudGirl Scout Cookie sales rebound; newest is a hit ... if you can find anyFlorida woman charged with murder after allegedly stabbing husband 140 timesCoaches recognize the best in Region 1-A basketballAlbany police urge residents to take steps to avoid being theft victimsDr. Robert Alan "Bob" ParrishTerrell Academy boys basketball team advances to GISA Final FourJanet Kathleen HeidtGeorge Jamil SabaDocumentary filmmaker Clennon King's black history video focuses on Albany Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Westover vs. Island Boys Basketball, State PlayoffsGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Feb. 25-27PHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor in Region 1-A basketball finalsPHOTOS: Terrell Academy vs. Piedmont Academy Boys BasketballCAPITOL BEAT: 5 stories to know from this past week at the General AssemblyPHOTOS: Luella at Westover Boys Basketball, Class AAAA Second RoundBest East Coast small towns to live inPHOTOS: Lee County Basketball, First Round of State Playoffs10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Feb. 14PHOTOS: Region 1-A Public Basketball Tournament Finals Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation Red dog said: These sanctions are a slap on the wrist. Does Biden think Putin is shaking in his boots. Biden is a weak president who is in way over his head… View more Seryl said: I still call my parents ‘mom’ and ‘dad’. Should these terms be removed? View more Drawdy said: Why should landlords rent to tenants that create extra work by having to conform to government inspections and such when they have the opportu… View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.