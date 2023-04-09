color purple.jpg

ALBANY — The Albany State University Department of Visual and Performing Arts will present the Tony Award-winning musical “The Color Purple,” with performances scheduled April 14-16 at the Billy C. Black Auditorium on the ASU East Campus.

Showtimes are April 14 at 7:30 p.m., April 15 at 7:30 p.m., and April 16 at 2:30 p.m.

