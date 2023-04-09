The Albany State University Department of Visual and Performing Arts will present the Tony Award-winning musical “The Color Purple,” with performances scheduled April 14-16 at the Billy C. Black Auditorium on the ASU East Campus.
Showtimes are April 14 at 7:30 p.m., April 15 at 7:30 p.m., and April 16 at 2:30 p.m.
Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller and Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated film made way for a stage musical authored by Marsha Norman and music and lyrics by Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell and Allee Willis. The emotional musical follows the inspirational Celie as she journeys throughout her childhood experiencing joy, despair, anguish, and hope to discover the power of love and life.
The original Broadway production ran from 2005-2008, earning 11 Tony Award nominations followed by an acclaimed Broadway revival that opened in late 2015 and ran through early 2017, winning two 2016 Tony Awards — including Best Revival of a Musical.
With a soul-raising, Grammy-winning score infused with jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, “The Color Purple” is an unforgettable and moving revival of the American classic.
The production features 22 cast members, including three pit singers, and 11 crew members.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on the ASU website.