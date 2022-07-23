ALBANY -- One might assume that, given his impressive collection of African America art, Kerry Davis of Clarkston is perhaps himself a dabbler in art. One would be wrong.
"I can't even draw a straight line," Davis says ruefully.
Perhaps, then, Davis frequents art shows and uses his keen eye for art to collect suggested pieces that might enhance his collection? Wrong again.
"My life as a collector kind of parallels that of Forest Gump," Davis says, his eyes twinkling. "Without especially trying, I have happened upon some of the greatest African American artists in history."
One last try: Surely Davis is part of a pipeline that has led him to artists -- and they to him -- allowing him to add to his stunning collection, guided by what must be a long-held desire to own and appreciate significant works.
"I'd just bought my first home, and I needed something to put on the walls," Davis says of the start of his collection. "I wanted something that reflected my culture, so I started buying African American art. Oddly enough, my fascination grew largely because I delivered mail on my route at museums in and around Atlanta, and it turned out that there were many artists on my route as well."
Davis shies away from exact numbers or values, but he allows that his collection is now "over 300 pieces" and is "valuable, scarily so." Some of those pieces are by artists whose level of fame has risen considerably in the 38 years he and his wife, C. Betty Davis, have been collecting the art, and several such pieces are featured in the exhibit now showing at Albany State University titled "Memories and Inspiration: The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art."
The exhibit, which includes 67 pieces and is booked to travel the country for the next five years, is "an incredible opportunity" for Albany State, according to Charles "Chazz" Williams, the associate dean of Albany State's College of Arts and Sciences and a professor of art at the historically black university.
"There's art (in the exhibit) dating back to the 1930s up to contemporary times," Williams said. "And for our university -- for an HBCU -- this is incredibly important. As a lover of art, I can appreciate these works ... I know their meaning and I understand them. But I can never appreciate the experience of these works the way an African American can.
"The exhibit has only been here a week, and we're not having classes now, but more than 25 of our students have come in to see the works. And it's easy to see that they're thrilled."
Kerry Davis served four years in the Air Force after graduating high school and trained as a carpenter in an Urban League program after returning to civilian life. But when a job offer -- "with guaranteed work and those benefits" -- with the U.S. Postal Service came through, he jumped at the chance. He retired 34 years later, in 2012.
Along the way, Davis was introduced to the woman who would become his wife, a Philadelphia-born-and-raised television producer who'd broken away and become a freelance marketing specialist. Today she owns her own Atlanta-based marketing firm, KerB.
"Interestingly, Kerry and I were introduced by friends, and on our first date he took me to his house to see his artwork," Betty Davis said. "I'd always visited museums in Philly, so obviously I was impressed with this man who owned his own 'museum.'
"But he's right; there just was not much of a representation of African American art in the museums that were open to the public. But over the years our house has become like a museum for our children and their friends, our neighbors, church groups. I love that Kerry has educated young people over the years about the art of our culture."
The "Memories and Inspiration" exhibit is available for viewing at Albany State Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups or events can be scheduled after hours by reaching out to Williams at charles.williams@asurams.edu.
The Davises allow that their collecting has slowed considerably in recent years, in part because the artists whose work they most appreciate are "priced mostly out of our range." But that doesn't mean the couple won't continue to use their collection to educate about African American art and artists.
"We're on a pace now to maybe start identifying some communities where we can donate some of our collection," Kerry Davis said. "It's been a privilege to be able to share these works with others; and I definitely believe art is meant to be shared."
The Davises' "Memories and Inspiration" exhibit will be at Albany State through Aug. 26. Williams encouraged visitors wishing to view the exhibit in the Joseph W. Holley Fine Arts Center to park in the lot adjacent to the Albany State football stadium and walk to the fine arts center.
