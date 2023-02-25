Atlanta Braves names new ‘Voice of the Braves’

 WANF

ATLANTA (WANF) -- Atlanta Braves has announced the winner of the “Voice of the Braves” competition.

Out of nearly 500 people, former Gwinnett Stripers Public Address announcer Kevin Kraus is the new PA Announcer for the Atlanta Braves.

