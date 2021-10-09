ATLANTA — Power 96.1, Atlanta’s No. 1 hit music station, unveiled the lineup for its annual holiday concert, iHeartRadio’s Power 96.1 Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One, taking place on Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the award-winning State Farm Arena.
Power 96.1 on-air hosts SOS, Ethan Cole and MiKeith officially announced the all-star performers for Power 96.1 Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One, which will include Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes.
Power 96.1 Jingle Ball 2021 is part of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, the season’s biggest annual holiday music event that captures the music and holiday spirit of the iHeartRadio app with performances by this year’s biggest artists in Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; Minneapolis/St.Paul; Philadelphia; New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.
Tickets for the show went on sale to the general public on Friday. They are available at www.iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall or Ticketmaster.com.
“Live music in Atlanta is back in full swing and our Power 96.1 Jingle Ball is the must see concert of the year,” Drew Lauter, president of iHeartMedia Atlanta, said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to create memorable experiences for listeners and to showcase our premiere sponsorship partners.”
“After a year away, Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball is back and bigger than ever,” Dan Hunt, program director for Power 96.1, said. “This year we have nine amazing artists who have topped our station’s playlist in 2021. I can’t wait for December 16th.”
Every year, Power 96.1 Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One gives back to the community to celebrate the holiday season. This year’s official charity is the Ryan Seacrest Foundation – $1.00 of each ticket sold will be donated to the nonprofit organization, which is dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives.
“The Ryan Seacrest Foundation is grateful to partner with the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour for its eighth year, allowing us to build and maintain Seacrest Studios in children’s hospitals across the country,” Meredith Seacrest Leach, executive director and COO of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, said. “Seacrest Studios provides an uplifting and entertaining environment where kids can host their own radio and TV shows, play games, interview celebrities and forget they are in the hospital for a while. We have so much gratitude for the relationship with iHeartMedia, which has helped us create one-of-a-kind experiences and bring hundreds of special moments to patients nationwide.”
Partners of this year’s National iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour include presenting partner Capital One, The CW and Mercedes-Benz with more to be announced.
For the latest information on Power 96.1 Jingle Ball 2021 log on to www.Power961.com/jingleball or listen to Power 96.1 on-air or online via the station’s website, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio mobile app.
iHeartMedia is the leading media outlet in the Atlanta market with multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service – with 3 billion app downloads and more than 150 million registered users.
