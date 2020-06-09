ATLANTA -- For the first time in nearly three months, the Georgia Aquarium is set to re-open to the public after being closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic since March 14.
June 13 will mark the first day members can visit the aquarium, while June 15 is the first day the general public is granted access. Time blocks have been established by the aquarium with limited capacity. Other new features will include new cleaning and sanitization protocols.
In order to visit the aquarium, a timed ticket will be required that can be purchased online and in advance.
The time blocks are:
• 9 a.m.-noon
• 1-4 p.m.
• 5-8 p.m.
The aquarium will be closed between noon and 1 p.m. as well as between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. for a deep cleaning by the staff.
"The capacity will be restricted to a number lower than the CDC recommendation for occupancy and will allow guests to visit the Aquarium while staying an appropriate distance from other guests," the aquarium said. The aquarium is asking all visitors to arrive on time and leave at the conclusion of their time block.
“This will ensure our team will be able to clean and sanitize the exhibits between visitor groups,” a news release from the aquarium said.
Visitors must consent to a contactless temperature scan prior to entering the building. Any person with a temperature of 100.4° or higher will not be permitted entry.
While aquarium employees will be required to wear masks, visitors will not. However, visitors wearing masks while inside is strongly suggested.
For more information, please visit the Georgia Aquarium’s website.
