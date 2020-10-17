ATLANTA — World of Coca-Cola has officially announced the opening of “Scent Discovery,” the attraction’s first new permanent exhibit since 2011. The experience gives guests a deep dive into the anatomy of smell — from reception to perception — and challenges visitors to identify a variety of sweet, fruity and spicy scents.
“Many people don’t realize that flavor actually has more to do with smell than taste,” Joanna Hobday, group director of retail operations and administration for The Coca-Cola Company, said in a news release. “As a brand whose people are passionate about creating and providing the best-tasting drinks in the world, scent is at the core of what we do. Through Scent Discovery, we’re taking fans on an aromatic journey into the profiles they might find in some of their favorite beverages.”
Inside the exhibit, guests learn about the science behind humans’ sense of smell and how it works with the brain to identify foods and recall memories.
World of Coca-Cola Ambassadors lead small groups of guests through a tour of aromas — from sweet to fruity to spicy. Guests individually smell the scents one by one, share what each reminds them of and attempt to identify the fragrances.
Following the guided experience, guests are invited to explore other mystery scents, grouped by flavor profile, along the outside wall of the room. As they learn each aroma’s origin, guests also will uncover related beverage recommendations. Guests leave the exhibit knowing more about why they choose the beverages they prefer and which Coca-Cola drinks to sample next.
The health and safety of employees and guests are World of Coca-Cola’s top priorities, and the attraction has adjusted its operations in compliance with guidelines from health and government authorities. Face coverings are required for all employees and guests over the age of 2, and capacity has been reduced via time-stamped admission tickets to promote social distancing. Thermal temperature scans are conducted for employees and guests upon entry, and cleaning routines have been enhanced throughout the attraction. Face coverings and social distancing are required inside Scent Discovery and do not detract from the experience of the exhibit. The Taste It! sampling experience has been altered to comply with FDA guidelines, and small groups are led through curated tastings at designated times. More information is available online.
An integral part of downtown Atlanta’s fabric for more than 30 years, World of Coca‑Cola has welcomed guests from six continents, more than 100 countries, all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Interested persons are invited to join 25 million people who have visited the Atlanta attraction and experience the history of the world’s most famous beverage brand at the dynamic, multimedia home of the 134-year-old secret formula for Coca‑Cola. Get closer than ever before to the vault containing the secret recipe, view more than 1,200 historic artifacts and get a behind-the-scenes look at the bottling process. Take a trip around the world in a thrilling 3-D movie experience, take a photo with the Coca-Cola Polar Bear and tempt your taste buds with beverages from around the globe.
World of Coca‑Cola is located in Pemberton Place, adjacent to the Georgia Aquarium in downtown Atlanta, and is accessible via the Peachtree Center or CNN/World Congress Center MARTA stations. Consumers with questions may call 1-800-676-COKE or visit the www.WorldofCocaCola.com website to purchase tickets. Follow the attraction on Twitter at twitter.com/WorldofCocaCola.
