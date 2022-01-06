TIFTON — From the sounds of the Beach Boys to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, the harmonies are expected to ring out loud and true when the Atlantic City Boys bring their mix of world-class vocals and interactive comedy to the Tift Theater on Jan. 20 for the ABAC at the Tift concert series.
The four singers in the Atlantic City Boys are expert at tantalizing audiences from Las Vegas to Disney World. Attendees at the concert also will hear songs from the Drifters, the Bee Gees, and many more during the performance, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. in the historic Tift Theater for the Performing Arts in downtown Tifton.
Musical memories will abound during the concert, which will feature such tunes as “My Eyes Adored You,” “Rag Doll,” and “Let’s Hang On.”
Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased online at arts.abac.edu or by calling the ABAC Ticket Line at (229) 391-4895. Tickets also will be available at the door on the night of the concert. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Sponsored by Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, the ABAC at the Tift series presents original artists and tribute bands representing some of the greatest performers of rock and roll, soul, and rhythm and blues.
Other concerts in the ABAC at the Tift series include the 7 Bridges Band in the Ultimate Eagles Tribute on March 10, and Rumours in The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on March 31.
