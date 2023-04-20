An attorney for actor Jonathan Majors on Wednesday denied a new report of allegations of abuse by the Marvel star.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Variety reported Wednesday that additional alleged abuse victims came forward and are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney's office after the actor was arrested and arraigned last month on assault and harassment charges in March following an alleged domestic dispute in New York.

CNN's Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags