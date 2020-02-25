ALBANY — Organizations in Albany with a focus on the arts, education and recreation have a wide array of activities planned for 2020. Here are a few of those to mark on your calendar:
Albany Area Arts Council
The primary function of the Albany Area Arts Council has always been to work collaboratively with other local arts and cultural organizations. The council’s primary partners include the Albany Civil Rights Institute, Albany Museum of Art, Albany Symphony Orchestra, Georgia Artists Guild of Albany, The Albany Chorale, Theatre Albany, Thronateeska Heritage Center, Albany State University, and Dougherty County School System.
The Albany Area arts Council believes that arts and cultural programming provide many benefits to a community, not only enhancing quality of life for individuals but also promoting a sense of diversity and community. The arts also are driving forces for economic growth. Realizing this, Arts Council works to encourage, sponsor and support the arts and culture in the community.
Through the efforts of the Arts Council, its facilities in the old Carnegie Library are utilized as an art gallery for local and regional artists. The council encourages community engagement by offering opening receptions for each exhibition. These openings and exhibitions are always free and open to the public. Each of these events attracts a diverse audience from all parts of Albany and surrounding communities. Because of the Carnegie’s central location, the utilization and maintenance of this building is helping to promote the revitalization of downtown Albany through the development of an arts district.
Each year the Arts Council partners with a variety of other institutions and agencies to promote arts in the community. Examples of this are the Empty Bowls event, held each year as a joint fundraiser with the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging; ballroom dance classes conducted in partnership with Albany Technical College; the hosting of arts & crafts programs with the Albany Recreation and Parks Department; providing jury space for the Martin Luther King and Kiwanis Art competitions for middle and high school students, and hosting receptions for the Albany Symphony Orchestra Conductor’s Circle.
Major events currently scheduled by the Arts Council for 2020 include:
May 2: Over the Edge
June 4: Southwest Georgia Regional Fine Art Exhibition Opening Reception
Nov. 6: Southwest Georgia College Art Competition Opening Reception
Dec. 3: Dougherty County Elementary School Art Exhibition
Normal Hours of Operation:
Monday-Wednesday, noon-4 p.m.
Thursday, 2-4 p.m.
Closed Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays
Chehaw Park and Zoo
This will be a pivotal year for Chehaw Park and Zoo. Efforts to recover from Hurricane Michael are continuing. At the same time, Chehaw is working to renew the enabling legislation that created the Chehaw Park Authority that currently governs the park. This document is due to expire in December. The authority is currently working with the city of Albany, the Lee County Commission and the Dougherty County Commission to create an authority that will carry Chehaw forward as a true regional entity.
At the same time, the Park Authority is working to develop a new master plan that is not only focused on storm recovery but on the park’s and zoo’s future development including short- and long-term projects. While this process will obviously determine what future amenities, exhibits and venues will be added, it will also include a re-examination of those that are already located at Chehaw. All of these will be measured against the core values of education, conservation and recreation.
Chehaw is a unique outdoor attraction encompassing more than 700 acres. Scattered across this site, visitors can enjoy a large play park; a radio-controlled dirt track; hiking, biking and equestrian trails; an 18-hole disc golf course; a splash park, and the Wiregrass Express train ride.
Other outdoor venues include a boat dock on Lake Chehaw and access to Lake Chehaw and the Flint River, as well as the Muckalee and Kinchafonee creeks. Further fishing opportunities are offered with a stocked catfish pond and a fishing dock on the Muckalee Creek. An educational apiary is on site for educational opportunities relating to bees and other pollinators native to the region.
Chehaw is home to a zoo that was inspired by Albany native and renowned naturalist Jim Fowler in the 1970s. Today, the zoo covers approximately 200 acres and holds a collection representing 74 different species of animals, with 234 specimens representing native and exotic species. Many of the exhibits in the zoo are unique in their natural setting and size, due to the natural resources afforded by the acreage available.
The zoo undergoes regular and thorough inspections to ensure that it has met, and will continue to meet, ever-rising standards. These standards encompass animal care, veterinary programs, conservation, education and safety.
The success of its efforts is highlighted by the zoo’s involvement in the Species Survival Program. The zoo successfully bred the first bald eagles in captivity in Georgia. It recently shipped a black rhino to Kansas for breeding purposes and is involved extensively with the national red wolf program.
Camping is available at the park in a variety of forms. There are 41 RV sites, tent sites, four cabins that are supported by a clubhouse, laundry and bath house. There is also an equestrian-focused campground with three corrals on site. A festival area and an outdoor stage, along with 14 picnic sites, make the park a perfect venue for any outdoor event, ranging from family birthday parties to festivals and concerts.
If an outdoor setting is not appropriate, the Creekside Center, Swamp House or screened pavilion should cover any indoor event, from conferences, reunions or weddings. Event catering is also provided by a skilled and hospitality-oriented staff.
Whether school is out for a short break or summer recess, Chehaw provides a 24-week schedule of day camp sessions that run from May 26-July 31 this year. Themes for this year’s day camps include:
— Animals Around the World (ages 5-12)
— Zoom Cats (ages 5-6)
— Boredom Busters, an animal enrichment camp (ages 5-12)
— How to Train Your Dragon (ages 7-8)
— Turtle Island, a Native American-inspired camp, includes canoeing and an overnight stay (ages 9-12)
— Ocean Explorers (ages 5-12)
— Stupendously Scaly, a reptile camp (ages 5-6)
— Camp Zoovivor, includes a canoe trip and overnight stay (ages 9-12)
— Zookeepers 101 (ages 4-6)
— Where the Wild Kids Are (ages 4-6)
Each day camp includes a trip to the zoo, animal encounters, crafts, games, activities, a snack, a Chehaw water bottle, and a cool camp T-shirt. Children will have fun while learning through hands-on activities.
A series of sleep-over camps also are offered at which campers may participate in various outdoor activities from canoeing, archery, nature hikes, survival skills and will even have the opportunity to sleep in a real tepee. During this weeklong adventure, campers will take many behind-the-scenes trips to the zoo. Boys and girls ages 8-14 are invited to spend the week at Camp Chehaw for the experience of a lifetime. Each session is one week (Sunday-Saturday) and only $425 for seven days of adventure.
We have four sessions:
— June 21-24
— June 21-27
— July 12-15
— July 12-18
Information related to these camps is available at: https://chehaw.regfox.com/chehaw-sleepaway-camp-2020.
During the past year, more than 71,000 people visited Chehaw with 32,336 visiting the zoo. Of these visitors, 21% were from Dougherty County, 31% came from Lee County and the remaining 48% came from other locations.
Volunteers contributed 8,572 hours valued at over $60,000 in saved labor.
Park Hours
8 a.m.- 6 p.m., Monday-Sunday
Zoo Hours
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Sunday
Flint RiverQuarium
The idea for the Flint RiverQuarium Environmental Education Center was born in the wake of the tragedy brought about by the 1994 flood. As south Georgia searched for a way forward from the flood’s destruction, a vision emerged for the Flint RiverQuarium. It would be a place to tell of the global value and importance of water in a meaningful and relatable way through the microcosm of the Flint River, which flows through the heart of Albany and was in fact the reason for its founding.
The goal is to create an informed citizenry that would become advocates for our water resources and the environment.
The facility was designed by internationally renowned architect Antoine Predock, creating a spectacular open-air, 90-foot-diameter Blue Hole Spring exhibition. Visitors descend a spiraling pathway observing not only the spring but interactive exhibits and interactive elements that interpret the nature of the Flint/Chattahoochee/Apalachicola River System. The flora and fauna of the basin are interpreted, as well as the aquatic environment. Over a thousand animals in the collection there help tell the story of the river system and its impact on the region. The aquarium also has been an anchor in the efforts to revitalize downtown Albany.
The RiverQuarium is home to the Imagination Theater, featuring a three-story screen that serves as an educational component for showing films for visiting school groups during the week and allows for weekend screenings of mission-related films.
“Over the past 14 years, this uniquely integrated facility has welcomed more than 850,000 visitors with an average annual visitation of around 60,000, including school groups from 67 Georgia counties as well as several counties in northern Florida and eastern Alabama,” RiverQuarium Board Chairwoman Judy Powell said. “Educating our younger generations remains a top priority for the RiverQuarium, as we continue to expand and adapt our exhibits.
“During the past year, the Flint RiverQuarium has also increased the number of lab classes we offer to all grade levels. The increase in these offerings has related in a higher number of students taking the labs.”
During 2018 volunteers contributed 1,486 hours of service, which is highly valued by an organization with a small professional staff. The volunteers assisted with fundraising, maintaining a teaching garden, and canoe and boat launch clean-up efforts.
The RiverQuarium’s 2020 calendar has a diverse list of events:
— Third Saturday each month, 11 a.m.: Adventure Seekers is a new program designed especially for family learning and participation. The 45-minute programs will focus on a different theme each month with hands-on activities. This program is included in regular Flint RiverQuarium admission and is free to members.
— First Wednesday each month, 9:30 p.m.: Tadpole Time is designed especially for parents and preschoolers to enjoy together including themed stories, activities and crafts. Participants will be free to enjoy the RiverQuarium on their own following each session. It is free with membership or regular admission.
— Fridays-Saturdays, 1:15-3:15 p.m.: Imagination Theater will feature a new mission-related film each month
— Saturdays-Sundays: Regularly scheduled programs, including dive shows, animal encounters and feedings. Check Facebook and Instagram each Friday afternoon for a detailed schedule of the weekend events.
— April 27: A Wild Affair On the River.
— Sept. 25: Water, Wings, & Wildlife — Bring your students for a day filled with hands on learning, live animal encounters and up-close view of the water, winged and wild things of southwest Georgia. Call reservations at (229) 639-2650 for booking or more information. The educational group rate of $4.50 (per student) applies to this event. The activities and presentations will cover K-5 characteristics of science, life science, Earth science and physical science Georgia performance standards.
— Sept. 27: Community Water, Wings & Wildlife Festival.
— Oct. 30: Trick & Treats — An annual event held the Friday before Halloween in conjunction with Thronateeska Heritage Center, provides a safe venue for trick-or-treating throughout the Flint RiverQuarium and along the “Candy Path” (Flint Riverfront Trail). Admission is $6 with a costume or $8 without. The event is free for members of either organization.
Hours of Operation
Monday — closed
Tuesday-Saturday — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Imagination Theater is open Saturday and Sunday.
Sunday — 1-5 p.m. The Imagination Theater is open Saturday and Sunday.
Thronateeska Heritage Center and Plaza
The Thronateeska Heritage Foundation was originally housed in the historic Smith House on Flint Avenue. In January of 1976, with bicentennial fever running high and history in focus, it was moved to Albany’s then-abandoned passenger train depot, where it resides today.
In January 1979, the Tift Warehouse, the Railway Express Agency building, and the former railroad roundhouse property were purchased. The Wetherbee Planetarium was established in part of the REA building in 1980. The Science Discovery Center was established in the other part of the REA building in early 1994.
A major restoration and renovation took place at the depot from 1997 through 1998. The administrative offices were moved to the Fryer-Merritt House, which had been relocated there on the plaza in 1994. The Hilsman Kitchen, which had been moved to the plaza in 1977, is now housed inside the Wetherbee Planetarium and Science Center.
Railroad exhibits are a significant part of Thronateeska’s artifact collection. The collection includes a steam locomotive from the Georgia Northern Railway which was originally on display at Tift Park until 1980. The locomotive has been cosmetically restored. It joined a Southern Railway baggage car, which was restored there and houses an HO scale model layout operated and maintained by the Flint River Model Railroad Club. Other rolling stock has been added to the collection over the years. Periodically, collections of railroad-related artifacts are exhibited at the museum.
Throughout the year a wide range of exhibits and hands-on modules are featured in the science museum as well as a variety of programs at the planetarium.
2020 programming includes:
— First Saturday each month: Science Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., featuring hands-on fun, experiments and activities for kids. Admission is free.
— Thursday-Saturday: Planetarium shows are scheduled at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. These shows are offered on a monthly rotation. The current lineup is available on Facebook.
Membership — Support Thronateeska Heritage Center today to guarantee a fun and educational place for you, your family, and friends to visit as many times as you wish throughout the year. All annual memberships include:
— Free admission to the Wetherbee Planetarium for one year for as many persons as covered under each membership.
— Members-only communications with advance notice of exhibitions, programs, events and bonus offers.
— Discount pricing for select special programs and a 10% discount in the gift shop.
— Invitations to exclusive events.
— Special deals at joint ticketing events with our affiliates the Flint RiverQuarium and Chehaw Park & Zoo
Membership Levels:
— $25 Senior/Student Individual membership benefits. Age 65+ or student ID required.
— $35 Individual Annual admission for ine adult.
— $60 Family Individual memberships for two adults and up to six children.
— $100 Patron Family membership for four adults and eight children, an annual subscription to Time Travelers Program, and nationwide discounts at other museums and heritage sites as part of the Time Travelers Program.
— $250 Contributor Patron membership, special printed recognition, plus admission to annual donor luncheon.
— $500 Conservator Contributor membership, a special donor gift, and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Museum’s rich collections with the Museum Curator.
— $1,000 Benefactor Conservator membership, four guest passes, a 25% rental discount, and invitations for two to exclusive director’s circle events.
