TIFTON — Auditions for the Baldwin Players’ production of “Bullshot Crummond” will be held Aug. 30-31 at 6 p.m. in Conger Hall 319 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Brian Ray, Director of the Baldwin Players, said “Bullshot Crummond” is sure to have Howard Auditorium rolling with laughter during the performances, which are scheduled for Oct. 28-30 at 7 p.m. each evening.
“The show follows the adventures of detective Bullshot Crummond as he thwarts a dastardly plot by foreign agents to steal the latest discovery of Professor Fenton,” Ray said. “Set in the 1930s, this irreverent parody of a British detective comedy is overflowing with exaggerated antics, silly characters, and a totally unbelievable story.”
Prospective cast members are not required to have anything prepared but will read from the script during their audition. Auditions begin at 6 p.m. each night. Interested persons need to attend only one audition night. At least three male and two female roles are available.
Auditions are open to anyone interested, including students, faculty, staff and members of the community. No prior experience in theater is required, and individuals can take advantage of this excellent opportunity to learn more about modern play production.
Interested persons can contact Ray for more information at bray@abac.edu or call him at (229) 391-4969.
