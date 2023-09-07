The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia...
Northwestern Turner County in south central Georgia...
Lee County in southwestern Georgia...
Southeastern Terrell County in southwestern Georgia...
Northwestern Worth County in south central Georgia...
* Until 400 PM EDT.
* At 308 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 11 miles west of Arabi to near Leesburg, moving east
at 10 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Leesburg, Albany, Turner City, Warwick, Stocks, Forrester, Palmyra,
Century, Sibley, Jordan Place, Starksville, Byne Crossroads,
Armena, Philema, Dakota, Doles, Mossy Dell, and Oakfield.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Large hail, damaging wind, and continuous cloud to ground lightning
are occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning
is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear
thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT DOUGHERTY...NORTHEASTERN
MITCHELL AND NORTHEASTERN BAKER COUNTIES THROUGH 345 PM EDT...
At 300 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles southwest of Albany, moving southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Putney, Albany, Baconton, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base,
Walker, Radium Springs, Red Store Crossroads, Lockett Crossing, South
Albany, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Pecan City, Ducker, Williamsburg,
and Lester.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
