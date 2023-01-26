People on the internet can calm down now as Austin Butler has acknowledged that his ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens, is the "friend" he credits for encouraging him to play Elvis.

As Butler rides the awards season wave with nominations for his performance in the title role in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," some people were upset that Butler shared a story during The Hollywood Reporter's Actors Roundtable in which he recounted how a friend suggested the role.

