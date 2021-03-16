WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., has announced the start of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition. All high school students (9-12th grade) who reside in or attend school in the Eighth Congressional District are encouraged to participate. The winning entry from the Eighth District will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year alongside artwork from every congressional district across the country.
“The Congressional Art Competition is a great opportunity to feature the incredible creativity and talents of high school students right here in middle and south Georgia," Scott said in a news release. "I look forward to seeing what our students create and displaying the winning pieces in the U.S. Capitol and my offices for all to see."
The first-place artwork will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol as part of an 11-month exhibit beginning in June. The winning student will receive two airline tickets to Washington for the national ceremony and ribbon-cutting of the art exhibit, COVID-19 regulations permitting. Second- and third-place winners will be displayed in the Tifton and Warner Robins District Offices.
In addition to community professionals judging the top artwork, Scott will continue the popular “People’s Choice Award.” All the submitted entries will be posted on Scott’s Facebook page, giving Eighth District constituents the opportunity to choose their favorite. The “People’s Choice Award” winner’s artwork will be displayed in the representative's Washington office, unless it is the same piece that wins the overall competition, in which case the first-place offerings apply.
This year, Scott is asking students and teachers to submit a high-resolution photo via email of the artwork they would like to be part of the competition by April 16. Additional details, including rules and guidelines, a release form for all participants to complete, and the email address to submit artwork, can be found on Scott’s website at https://austinscott.house.gov/services/art-competition. For more information or questions, contact Scott’s Tifton District Office at (229) 396-5175.
