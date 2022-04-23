EATONTON — Author Karen White’s just-released book “The Shop on Royal Street” will be the focus of her “Meet the Author” presentation, live at the Georgia Writers Museum on May 3. Brunch will start at 10 a.m.; the program at 11:30 a.m.
White is the New York Times and USA Today best-selling author of more than 30 books, including the Tradd Street mystery series, “The Last Night in London,” “Dreams of Falling,” “The Night the Lights Went Out,” “Flight Patterns,” “The Sound of Glass,” and “A Long Time Gone.” With almost 2 million books in print in 15 languages, White’s “The Shop on Royal Street” will be the focus of her meet the author presentation.
Interested persons can pick up a copy of “The Shop on Royal Street” ($27) in advance at the writers museum, Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., or pre-order by email at info@georgiawritersmuseum.org.
Tickets for the event are $45 per person ($40 each for two or more) and will feature a progressive brunch of New Orleans finger foods with mimosas, and a shopping party that will involve The FolksArt Mercantile and Café, The Artisans Village Art Gallery, Maggie Lane, 12 Threads Boutique, and dessert by The Golden Whisk.
White’s roots run deep in the South, where many of her novels are set. Her intricate plot lines and compelling characters charm and captivate her readers with the right mix of family drama, mystery, intrigue and romance. White first pursued a career in business and graduated cum laude with a BS degree in management from Tulane University. In 2000, she wrote her first book, “In the Shadow of the Moon.” Her books — referred to as “grit lit” (Southern Women’s Fiction) — have since been nominated for numerous national awards, including the Southern Indie Booksellers Alliance Fiction Book of the Year.
In “The Shop on Royal Street,” lead character Nola Trenholm, after a difficult detour on her road to adulthood, is looking to begin anew in New Orleans, and what better way to start her future than with her first house? But once the keys are in hand, she finds that this construction job is going to require a lot more than anticipated. There are a bunch of restless spirits that don’t seem quite ready to move out of their previous home.
Nola isn’t a medium like her stepmother, but luckily, she happens to know someone who is. Unfortunately, it’s the last person on earth she wants to have anything to do with: Beau Ryan. Ryan comes with his own dark past — one that involves the disappearance of his sister and parents during Hurricane Katrina — and he’s connected to the unsolved murder of a woman who once lived in the old Creole cottage Nola is determined to make her own ... whether the resident restless spirits agree or not.
To learn more about the Georgia Writers Museum, visit www.georgiawritersmuseum.org, Facebook: georgiawritersmuseum, and Instagram: georgiawritersmuseum8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.