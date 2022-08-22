curry.jpg

Carolyn Curry

 Special Photo

EATONTON — Carolyn Curry, the wife of famed two-time Super Bowl champion and college football coach Bill Curry, is the author of the just-released novel “Sudden Death.” Curry will be the Georgia Writers Museum “Meet the Author” presenter on Sept. 6 at noon.

Bill Curry will be at the event and interview Carolyn. Given the football theme of this murder mystery, the event will feature an old-fashioned tailgate party like fans enjoy on game day, complete with delicious food and favorite beverages. Tickets are $45 per person ($40 for two or more tickets). For more information or to register and pre-order a signed book, visit Georgia Writers Museum or www.georgiawritersmuseum.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.