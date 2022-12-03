autism exhibit.jpg

ABAC student Nicolas Johnson shows one of the three paintings he will place in the upcoming gallery exhibit at ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Local Autism Spectrum Disorder artists of all ages will have their art on display in a special exhibit beginning Dec. 13 titled “The Art of Autism” at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.

Built with art made by local ASD artists of all ages, the project’s purpose was to let art positively impact individuals with ASD and those whose lives are intertwined with them, according to Museum Curator Polly Huff.

