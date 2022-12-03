TIFTON — Local Autism Spectrum Disorder artists of all ages will have their art on display in a special exhibit beginning Dec. 13 titled “The Art of Autism” at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
Built with art made by local ASD artists of all ages, the project’s purpose was to let art positively impact individuals with ASD and those whose lives are intertwined with them, according to Museum Curator Polly Huff.
“This exhibit provides a safe and celebratory space to display art made by autistic artists,” Huff said. “It has been a privilege to watch it unlock enhanced communication through creative expression, and to improve imagination and motor skills in some of our artists.
“Additionally, the project aimed to build stronger relationships within families with autistic children in the Tifton community.”
Local writer Brenda Sutton Rose assisted with the exhibit, which has a written word component as well. ABAC students in Charlotte Klesman’s Professional Communication class assisted with various aspects of the exhibit as their fall semester project.
Huff said the students built publicity and promotional materials, created a “wall of resources,” which will be displayed in the exhibit, and provided valuable research and information to the project.
ABAC student Nicolas Johnson served as the senior curatorial intern and assisted with building this exhibit, in addition to being one of the participating artists. Community parent liaison Donna Johnston was instrumental in working with the families, the artists, and the curatorial staff at the GMA.
“The Art of Autism” opens to the public with a drop-in hot chocolate and cookies reception from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Dec. 13. It will remain open through Jan. 13 at the GMA Gallery.
Exhibit hours in December are 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturdays. In January, exhibit hours are 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Huff has recently implemented two quiet spaces for gallery visitors with ASD. She also designed a social story for the GMA Gallery. Social stories are documents that assist visitors with ASD so they have a better understanding of the museum space they are about to visit by providing meaningful information, giving options, setting expectation parameters, and providing flexibility on a visit which can otherwise be stressful.