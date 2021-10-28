B.J. Novak's face is everywhere and he's ok with it By Lisa Respers France, CNN Oct 28, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save B.J. Novak is an international pitch man, but, according to him, he didn't have anything to do with it."The Office" star's image appears on a variety of products -- from face paint in Uruguay to Calvin Klein cologne in Sweden.He's collected some of the photos of the products on his verified Instagram account under the heading "Modeling."In that same folder, he posted a note of explanation. "Years ago someone mistakenly put an image of me on a public domain site, and now apparently I am on products all around the world, but I am too amused to do anything about it," the note reads.In addition to being a popular stock photo model, Novak is also an author, TV writer and producer. His latest project is the anthology series "The Premise," which is streaming on FX on Hulu.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn B.j. Novak Celebrities Commerce Broadcasting Events The Premise Product Photo Anthology Calvin Klein International Pitch More Entertainment Arts & Entertainment ‘We Hit the Ground Running!’ Jared Padalecki Hypes Us Up for ‘Walker’ Season 2 Damian Holbrook, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 Arts & Entertainment Netflix Confirms High School Drama ‘Elite’ Will Return For Season 6 Martin Holmes, TV Insider 3 hrs ago 0 Arts & Entertainment ‘Bird Box’: Netflix Confirms Cast For Spanish-Language Spin-Off Martin Holmes, TV Insider 3 hrs ago 0 Arts & Entertainment ‘Monarch’: Fox Releases Teaser For Susan Sarandon Country Music Drama (VIDEO) Martin Holmes, TV Insider 5 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Ralph Agrippa Hocutt, Jr. Oct 26, 2021 Growing up in Alabama as the much-beloved only child of Ralph … Dolores Freeman Presley Oct 25, 2021 Dolores Freeman Presley, 85, of Albany, GA, died October 23, 2… Elizabeth Ann Morrow Oct 25, 2021 Elizabeth Ann Morrow, age 82, of Jefferson passed away Saturda… » More Obituaries >> More Events Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The latest Albany Herald Podcast Latest News Vampires have thrilled us for centuries. These are the most fearsome, fascinating and funny bloodsuckers ever seen on screen Remains found in California desert identified as those of missing Lauren Cho The rare 'penis plant' just bloomed for the first time in over two decades Families of Charleston church massacre victims reach an $88M settlement with the Justice Department » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Garage 1611 River Pointe Dr. Albany. Sat. 7am to 1pm. We 1611 River Pointe Dr. Albany. Sat. 7am to 1pm. We cleaned… Garage 165 SOMERSET DR. Lee County. Friday 10/29 & Saturday 10/30. 165 SOMERSET DR. Lee County. Friday 10/29 & Saturday … Garage 3202 Lancaster Lane Sat 8am-1pm. Lots of clothes and Misc 3202 Lancaster Lane Sat 8am-1pm. Lots of clothes and Misc… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesDougherty downs Monroe to clinch state playoff berthAlbany Police Department officer charged following GBI investigationAlbany State retires No. 33 jersey of legendary Antonio LeroyMore Americans now eligible to receive COVID-19 booster shotsRECIPE: Applesauce Cinnamon MuffinsLee County football wins fifth straight region championshipOkefenokee Swamp Park plans 75th anniversary celebrationBlack Georgia woman accused of pretending to be white man, threatening neighborsBiological, sorority sisters also share bond of cancerDICK YARBROUGH: Trump's comments about Colin Powell classless Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Monroe FootballPHOTOS: Albany State University football defeats Savannah State on Senior DayPHOTOS: Albany State football shuts out Savannah StatePHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Pelham, Georgia with the Albany HeraldPHOTOS: 43rd annual Sunbelt Ag Expo in MoultriePHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Panama City Beach with the Albany HeraldPHOTOS: Lee County Middle School East vs. Sumter County Middle School, Deep South Finals10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Oct. 2530 famous people you might not know were college athletesHow Halloween has changed in the past 100 years Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation fldauchy said: “J,” I am so sorry for your loss. I am thinking of you and your family during this time. View more jdsumner31707 said: A tale of two great leaders. Thanks Dr. Mosely for your service to this community and its children. View more Tricia said: Donna Mae, I just read this article about your sweet sister. It brought tears to my eyes. I am so sorry for your loss. My mom died July of thi… View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.