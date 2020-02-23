B. Smith, restaurateur and cookbook author, has died

B. Smith the restaurateur, model and author died on February, 22, 2020, after a battle with Alzheimer's disease, her husband Dan Gasby said in a statement. She was 70 years old. In addition to building restaurants and a home collection, over the years, Smith was a fashion model, actress, TV host and bestselling cookbook author. Smith was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's at the age of 64 in 2013.