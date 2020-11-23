Bad Bunny tested positive for Covid-19 and had to skip AMA performance

Bad Bunny performing at the American Music Awards had been eagerly anticipated, but he had to cancel after he tested positive for Covid-19, his rep told CNN Monday.
The Reggaeton superstar was scheduled to perform his hit "Dákiti" with Jhay Cortez live for the first time at Sunday's AMAs.
Bad Bunny is feeling fine and has not had significant symptoms so far, according to his rep.
The multi-platinum artist won two AMAs, "Favorite Male Artist -- Latin" and "Favorite Album -- Latin" for his sophomore solo album, "YHLQMDLG."
He also used the event to premiere a new Flamin' Hot Crunchy Cheetos commercial in honor of his partnership with the company for the "Deja Tu Huella" (Leave your mark) campaign.
Cheetos is giving back to the Hispanic community via a $500,000 commitment in collaboration with the artist's Good Bunny Foundation.
