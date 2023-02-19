BAFTA Awards 2023: See the full list of winners

The BAFTA Awards, hosted by Richard E. Grant, are taking place February 19.

 Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The BAFTA Film Awards took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England on Sunday.

The German film "All Quiet on the Western Front" was the sweeping victor of the night, winning seven awards including best film and best director.

CNN's Thomas Page contributed to this report from London.

Tags