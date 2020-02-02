BAFTA Film Awards 2020: See who won

The UK's BAFTA Film Awards were presented Sunday.
The World War I drama "1917" led among the winners with six awards, including best film and best director for Sam Mendes.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts stoked controversy earlier this award season for the lack of diversity among the nominees. (This year's Oscar nominations earned similar criticism.)
The full list of winners follows below.
Best Film
"1917" *WINNER
"The Irishman"
"Joker"
"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
"Parasite"
Outstanding British Film
"1917"
"Bait"
"For Sama"
"Rocketman"
"Sorry We Missed You"
"The Two Popes"
Best Director
Sam Mendes ("1917") *WINNER
Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman")
Todd Phillips ("Joker")
Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood")
Bong Joon-ho ("Parasite")
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley ("Wild Rose")
Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story")
Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women")
Charlize Theron ("Bombshell")
Renée Zellweger ("Judy") *WINNER
Leading Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood")
Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker") *WINNER
Adam Driver ("Marriage Story")
Taron Egerton ("Rocketman")
Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes")
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood")
Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes")
Al Pacino ("The Irishman")
Joe Pesci ("The Irishman")
Brad Pitt ("Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood") *WINNER
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern ("Marriage Story") *WINNER
Scarlett Johansson ("Jojo Rabbit")
Florence Pugh ("Little Women")
Margot Robbie ("Bombshell")
Margot Robbie ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood")
Adapted Screenplay
Steven Zaillian ("The Irishman")
Taika Waititi ("Jojo Rabbit") *WINNER
Todd Phillips, Scott Silver ("Joker")
Greta Gerwig ("Little Women")
Anthony McCarten ("The Two Popes")
Original Screenplay
Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman ("Booksmart")
Rian Johnson ("Knives Out")
Noah Baumbach ("Marriage Story")
Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood")
Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho ("Parasite") *WINNER
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite ("Bait") *WINNER
Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts ("For Sama")
Alex Holmes ("Maiden")
Harry Wootliff ("Only You")
Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio ("Retablo")
Original Score
Thomas Newman ("1917")
Michael Giacchino ("Jojo Rabbit")
Hildur Guđnadóttir ("Joker") *WINNER
Alexandre Desplat ("Little Women")
John Williams ("Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker")
Cinematography
Roger Deakins ("1917") *WINNER
Rodrigo Prieto ("The Irishman")
Lawrence Sher ("Joker")
Phedon Papamichael ("Le Mans '66")
Jarin Blaschke ("The Lighthouse")
EE Rising Star Award
Awkwafina
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Jack Lowden
Micheal Ward *WINNER
Film Not In The English Language
Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia ("The Farewell")
Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts ("For Sama")
Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar ("Pain and Glory")
Bong Joon-ho ("Parasite") *WINNER
Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur ("Portrait of a Lady On Fire")
Documentary
Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert ("American Factory")
Todd Douglas Miller ("Apollo 11")
Asif Kapadia ("Diego Maradona")
Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts ("For Sama") *WINNER
Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaim ("The Great Hack")
Animated Film
Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho ("Frozen 2")
Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh ("Klaus") *WINNER
Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley ("A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon")
Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen ("Toy Story 4")
Casting
Shayna Markowitz ("Joker") *WINNER
Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler ("Marriage Story")
Victoria Thomas ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood")
Sarah Crowe ("The Personal History of David Copperfield")
Nina Gold ("The Two Popes")
Editing
Thelma Schoonmaker ("The Irishman")
Tom Eagles ("Jojo Rabbit")
Jeff Groth ("Joker")
Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker ("Le Mans '66") *WINNER
Fred Raskin ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood")
Production Design
Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales ("1917") *WINNER
Bob Shaw, Regina Graves ("The Irishman")
Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková ("Jojo Rabbit")
Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran ("Joker")
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood")
Costume Design
Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell ("The Irishman")
Mayes C. Rubeo ("Jojo Rabbit")
Jany Temime ("Judy")
Jacqueline Durran ("Little Women") *WINNER
Arianne Phillips ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood")
Makeup and Hair
Naomi Donne ("1917")
Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan ("Bombshell") *WINNER
Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann ("Joker")
Jeremy Woodhead ("Judy")
Lizzie Yianni Georgiou ("Rocketman")
Sound
Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson ("1917") *WINNER
Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic ("Joker")
David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester ("Le Mans '66")
Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan ("Rocketman")
David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ("Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker")
Special Visual Effects
Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy ("1917") *WINNER
Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick ("Avengers: Endgame")
Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman ("The Irishman")
Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez ("The Lion King")
Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy ("Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker")
British Short Animation
Maryam Mohajer ("Grandad Was a Romantic") *WINNER
Kathrin Steinbacher ("In Her Boots")
Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel ("The Magic Boat")
British Short Film
Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring ("Azaar")
Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill ("Goldfish")
Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad ("Kamali")
Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva ("Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl") *WINNER
Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald ("The Trap")
