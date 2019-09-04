TIFTON — Baldwin Players’ Director Brian Ray has announced the cast for the theater troupe’s upcoming production of “Boeing, Boeing” by Mark Camoletti on Oct. 10-12 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Curtain time is 7 p.m. each night in Howard Auditorium.
Cast members include ABAC alumnus Alena Norton from Tifton as Gloria; Roderick Baisden, a general studies/theater major from Tifton, as Bernard; Angel Rewis, a history and government major from Fargo, as Berthe; Parker Lewis, a general studies major from Macon, as Robert; Isabella Sauls, a writing and communication major from Albany, as Gabriella; and Cheyenne Colson, a writing and communication major from Richmond, Ind., as Gretchen.
“This play is a farcical romp through the experiences of a Frenchman with three fiances, each a stewardess for a different airline,” Ray said. “He tries to keep them to a schedule of departures and landings, but eventually, the schedule breaks down, and everything gets really wild.”
Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at www.purplepass.com/ABAC or by calling (229) 391-4895.
In the spring, the Baldwin Players will switch genres to a spirited musical titled “The Spitfire Grill.” The production is to be staged in Howard Auditorium March 26-28.
For more information on either production, interested persons can contact Ray at bray@abac.edu.