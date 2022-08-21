TIFTON — Auditions for the Baldwin Players’ fall semester production will be held on Aug. 29-30 at 6:30 p.m. in Room 319 of Conger Hall on the campus of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Brian Ray, an ABAC professor of English and theater who directs the Baldwin Players, said the fall production “Gem of the Ocean” will be presented live on stage in Howard Auditorium on Oct. 27-29.
“We have roles for two African-American females, four African-American males, and one other Caucasian male,” Ray said. “All auditions are open to any ABAC student, staff or faculty member as well as members of the community who are interested in performing.”
Ray said no prior acting experience is necessary for the auditions, and prospective cast members need only attend one of the audition nights. No prepared material is required.
“The Gem of the Ocean” by August Wilson is set in 1904 Pittsburgh. In a time of racial tensions, Aunt Ester, the 285-year-old healer, leads Citizen Barlow, a young man from Alabama who is in great spiritual turmoil, on a powerful, mystical journey of awakening and redemption across history and time to the City of Bones in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
“This is the earliest chronologically of Wilson’s Pulitzer winning, 10-play Century Cycle that explores the African-American experience in the 20th century,” Ray said. “This is a change from my usual comedy for the fall production, but this is an important play, and I have been wanting to tackle one of August Wilson's plays since I started directing the plays here in 2012.
“I am hoping that I will be able to get the actors I need to make this play come alive for ABAC and Tifton audiences.”
For more information on auditions or the play, interested persons can contact Ray at bray@abac.edu .
