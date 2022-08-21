baldwin players.png

Auditions are open for "Gem of the Ocean" on Aug. 29-30 at ABAC.

TIFTON — Auditions for the Baldwin Players’ fall semester production will be held on Aug. 29-30 at 6:30 p.m. in Room 319 of Conger Hall on the campus of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Brian Ray, an ABAC professor of English and theater who directs the Baldwin Players, said the fall production “Gem of the Ocean” will be presented live on stage in Howard Auditorium on Oct. 27-29.

