TIFTON — Auditions for the Baldwin Players' upcoming musical “The Spitfire Grill” will be held on Jan. 21-22 at 6:30 p.m. each night in Room 319 of Conger Hall on the campus of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Brian Ray, director of the Baldwin Players and a professor of English and Theater at ABAC, said those who plan to audition should prepare one verse of a country song or one verse of a traditional church hymn to be performed a capella or with recorded accompaniment. There also will be a cold read of selected passages from the script. Copies of the script will be available at the audition.
Ray said the auditions are open to all interested ABAC students, ABAC faculty and staff members, and members of the community. Parts are available for four women and three men. “The Spitfire Grill” will be staged March 26-28 in ABAC’s Howard Auditorium.
“This spirited musical is based on the Lee David Zlotoff movie of the same title,” Ray said. “In the play, a young woman recently paroled from prison seeks to find a quiet town where she can start over.
“She finds such a place in northern Wisconsin and begins her journey to self-understanding. Along the way, she encounters some quirky townsfolk, a job at a down-on-its-luck eatery, The Spitfire Grill. It’s the only restaurant in town and home to some small-town secrets.”
Ray said that during the play, the young woman finds some answers, some friends, and a place she can feel at home. Her journey of self-renewal results in a journey of reawakening and renewal for the town as well.
For more information on auditions or the play, interested persons can contact Ray at bray@abac.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.