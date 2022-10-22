gem ocean.jpg

The Baldwin Players will present August Wilson’s “Gem of the Ocean” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27-29 at ABAC’s Howard Auditorium.

 Special Illustration: ABAC

TIFTON — Travel with the Baldwin Players at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Oct. 27-29 when they move from 1904 Pittsburgh to the middle of the Atlantic Ocean in August Wilson’s “Gem of the Ocean” production on the Howard Auditorium stage.

“This is the earliest chronologically of Wilson’s Pulitzer-winning, 10-play American Century Cycle that explores the African-American experience in the 20th century,” Baldwin Players’ Director and a Professor of English and Theatre Brian Ray said. “This is a change from my usual comedy for the fall production, but this is an important play.”

Tags