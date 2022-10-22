TIFTON — Travel with the Baldwin Players at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Oct. 27-29 when they move from 1904 Pittsburgh to the middle of the Atlantic Ocean in August Wilson’s “Gem of the Ocean” production on the Howard Auditorium stage.
“This is the earliest chronologically of Wilson’s Pulitzer-winning, 10-play American Century Cycle that explores the African-American experience in the 20th century,” Baldwin Players’ Director and a Professor of English and Theatre Brian Ray said. “This is a change from my usual comedy for the fall production, but this is an important play.”
The play begins at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets will be available at the door at a cost of $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Cast members include Timon Fields from Cordele as Eli; ABAC graduate Roderick Baisden from Tifton as Citizen Barlow; ABAC business major Yolanda Powell from Orlando, Fla., as Aunt Ester; ABAC writing and communication major Terrie Powell from Tifton as Black Mary; Jhalin Pittmon from Tifton as Solly Two-Kings; Ezzard Stewart from Fitzgerald as Caesar Wilks, and ABAC music major Easton Mayo from Tallahassee, Fla., as Rutherford Selig.
Ray said the production centers on a time of racial tension in Pittsburgh when Aunt Ester, a 285-year-old healer, leads Citizen Barlow on a powerful, mystical journey of awakening and redemption across history and time to the City of Bones in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Barlow, a young man from Alabama, is in the midst of great spiritual turmoil at the time.
“I have wanted to tackle one of August Wilson’s plays since I started directing the Baldwin Players here in 2012,” Ray said. “I want this play to come alive for ABAC and Tifton audiences.”