TIFTON — The story of foreign spies trying to steal a secret formula will come to life on stage when the Baldwin Players at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College present “Bullshot Crummond” Oct. 28-30.
The performance will begin at 7 p.m. each night in ABAC’s Howard Auditorium. Tickets are $10 per person, $5 for students with an ID, and free to ABAC students, staff and faculty. Tickets can be purchased online at www.purplepass.com/ABAC or by calling (229) 391-4895.
Brian Ray, director of the Baldwin Players and a professor of English and Theater at ABAC, said the show is a tongue-in-check parody of a 1930s British TV detective comedy.
“This play is a comic farce filled with larger-than-life characters and all-too-predictable situations,” Ray said. “Rehearsals have been a lot of fun as we explore the antics of this extremely odd collection of characters.”
Cast members include Alena Norton, an ABAC graduate from Richmond Hill, as Lenya von Brunno; Ryan Norton, an ABAC graduate from Tifton, as Hugh Crummond; Ezzard Stewart, an ABAC supporter from Fitzgerald, as Algy Longwort/Rupert Fenton; Lindsey Blankinship, a Natural Resource Management Major from Rockmart, as Rosemary Fenton; Craig Wells, an ABAC graduate from Tifton, as Waiter/Inspector Scabbard/Wolfgang Schmidt; and Roderick Baisden, a theater major from Tifton, as Policeman/Marovitch.
For more information about the production, interested persons can contact Ray at bray@abac.edu.
