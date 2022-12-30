In the 2014 premiere of "Chrisley Knows Best," Atlanta real estate tycoon Todd Chrisley gives the cameras a tour of his pristinely organized closet, bragging that his family spends about $300,000 a year "sometimes more" on clothing alone.

Chrisley -- along with his family, which includes wife Julie Chrisley -- became famous for showing off their opulent lifestyle on their USA Network TV show.

