"Barry" has taken chances from the very beginning, which is certainly true of a fourth and final season that picks up where the third left off, with its hitman-turned-wannabe actor getting arrested. That paves the way for an even darker season that accentuates the show's ensemble aspect while leaning a little too heavily on blurring lines with flights of fancy.

Thanks to "Succession," "Barry" won't be the highest-profile goodbye on HBO this spring, but the Emmy-nominated series isn't chopped liver either. It's fair to say, in fact, that while these episodes don't quite measure up to what's gone before, even a less-lethal "Barry" is still very, very good.

